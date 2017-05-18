Seven arrested after Beaumont narcotics warrant turns up 'hydro' marijuana, xanax, firearms

Seven men were arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriffs' Narcotics Task Force after executing a search warrant at Beaumont business.
From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
On 05/17/2017 at approximately 11:00 hrs, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and Jefferson County Swat executed a narcotics search warrant at 3135 Park street Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas.
Beaumont police detectives and Beaumont k9 officers also to assist.
The Jefferson County Swat Team secured the business and a large group of people who were outside and inside the business.
The Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force had received complaints about drug transactions occurring premises of the business.
Narcotics detectives began investigating the complaint.
Over time, they were able to collect evidence to confirm that hydro marijuana and other controlled substances were being sold by the owner Troy Anthony Mouton and other persons who were frequently at the business.
Seven males were arrested in the raid.
- Owner: Troy A. Mouton- Poss. Of Marijuana
- Steven Mouton B/M, 07-02-78 , Poss C/S penalty group 3, (Xanax), also was a featured on Crime stoppers and found to have a Parole Warrant.
- Vonneil M. Louis B/M, 02/05/99, Poss Marijuana, UCW- firearm.
- Gregory L. Coleman B/M, 08/22/88, Poss of Marijuana
- Cameran Brazil B/M, 01/28/88, Warrant
- Roger Mouton, B/M, 06/11/74 Jeff Co warrant for DWI
- Robert L. Collins, B/M, 10-26-87, Warrant
Marijuana, Xanax and a loaded pistol were collected by the Jefferson County narcotics detectives.
The subjects were transported to the Jefferson County jail and booked in for the listed charges.
