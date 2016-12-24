SETX shoppers go crazy for last minute Christmas gifts

BEAUMONT - Thousands of people in Southeast Texas make their way to the stores for their last minute Christmas shopping.

“It's a pain,” says Glenda Simmons, last minute shopper from Beaumont.

“It's something you should do at the beginning and not wait until the end,” she explains.



Glenda is talking about last minute Christmas shopping, a craze sweeping the nation.



Shoppers left and right trying to get those last minute Christmas gifts.



“I do it every year because I don't like spreading out my money,” says Debbie Burke, another last minute shopper.



Busy registers, long lines, and a store-wide selection of gifts, but the one gift many people are rushing to the stores for is gift cards.

“You don't have to wonder the size, color. A gift card takes care of everything,” says Simmons.



There's more than just gift cards people are going to the stores for, it's the deals as well.



“Here at Target, there's like 20%-30%-40% off. I'm hoping that's going to be the deal today,” Burke explains.



According to the National Retail Federation, over 66 percent of Americans, that's a total of over 155 million people plan to shop on Super Saturday.



But for Glenda, the key in shopping safely -- patience.



“Even if it's not the last minute, when you go holiday shopping its busy, you have to go there with patience,” she says.



Being able to handle the madness, the crowds, and the craziness.



With just a few hours left before the big day -- there's one rule Debbie says will make everybody's shopping easier.



“If you're not a patient person, you don't have no business going to a store because this is chaos as you can see,” she says.

If you haven’t already gotten your Christmas shopping done, Target on Eastex and Dowlen will close at 10 PM on Christmas Eve.

(© 2016 KBMT)