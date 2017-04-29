PORT ARTHUR -

Saturday is national prescription drug take back day and many local officials are encouraging people to clean out those medicine cabinets,



The green and blue bin is available year-round at the Port Arthur Police Station, for people to properly discard unused medications.

“I just got rid of medications I didn't want to have around the house any longer,” says Port Arthur native Barbara Broussard.



A duty in keeping others safe for Broussard, she made her way to the Port Arthur police department to get rid of her un-used prescribed medication.



“I think it's very important to not pollute the waters with medications, you don't know what it'll do to the waters,” Broussard says.

It might seem tough, but it's as easy as walking into the police department.

You'll find the green and blue disposal boxes, where you can drop off your unwanted prescribed medications for safe disposal.



“DEA takes them from these places and then disposes them through incineration,” says Prait Featherston, acting U.S. attorney



Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, that includes home medicine cabinets.



The goal of national drug take-back day is to address public safety and public health.



DrugAbuse.org says prescription pill use may actually open the door to extreme drug use.



“We're seeing this epidemic sweep the country. It’s leading the country with the harsh use of heroin and drugs,” says Featherston.



A concern those like Broussard are slowly trying to tackle.



“It makes me feel like I’m cleaning the country,” she says.

