Senator: No sign of Trump Tower bugging.

Donald Trump at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election. President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the election to pursue that as well. Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate.

