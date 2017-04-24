Senate passes bill to make the cannon the State Gun of Texas

AUSTIN - In a 31-1 Vote, The Texas State Senate passed a bill Thursday to officially declare the State Gun of Texas as the Cannon.
The vote came after some brief discussion on a bill first filed by Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas. The text suggested that the cannon has "been an important weapon in the state's fight for liberty and independence as well as a symbol of the defiance and determination of its people."
The bill will now be up for a vote in the State House of Representatives. If passed, the cannon will join the list of Texas symbols.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs