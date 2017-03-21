Security guard carjacked, abducted on 9th avenue, dumped on West Port Arthur road

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur Police Department, a security guard was carjacked and abducted by two teens with guns on 9th Avenue in Port Arthur at approximately 9:30 Tuesday evening.

According to PAPD, they approached the security guard and forced her in the car at gun point at the old Southwestern Bell Telephone Office on 60th and 9th avenue.

She works for a company called Airgas that owns the Southwestern Bell Telephone office according to Port Arthur Police.

The suspects dumped the security guard at Ice Box gas station on West Port Arthur road. The suspects then fled the scene towards Winnie on 73.

The security guard was not injured. Officers are in search of a red Toyota Corolla.

© 2017 KBMT-TV