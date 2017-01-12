Second suspect arrested in death of Vidor man found in Abbeville, LA

Robert Crooms Jr Photo/Abbeville Police Department

ABBEVILLE, LA - A second suspect in the murder of a Vidor man found dead in Abbeville, Louisiana has been arrested.

Robert Crooms Jr, was arrested by the Abbeville Police Department on Wednesday night according to a release from the Abbeville Police.

Crooms is one of three suspects in the October 2016 murder of Eric Stansbury, of Vidor, who was found in his truck in Abbeville.

Crooms was apprehended in an abandoned residence according to the release.

