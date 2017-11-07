Search underway for missing Jefferson County man who suffers dementia

Michael David Parker

BEAUMONT - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

58 year old Michael David Parker was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday near the Lamar University Campus.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and orange shoes.

Family members reported Parker missing. Authorities say he may be disoriented. Parker has dementia and needs medication.

If located, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

