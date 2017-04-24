Missing girl found safe after search at Hempstead park

Missing girl found safe (Photo: Air 11)

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- The little girl at the center of an overnight search at a Hempstead park has been found safe, the Waller County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The sheriff's office says 5-year-old Precious Valdez appears to be fine, but she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Valdez was found about 11 hours after she apparently wandered from family members at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park. The girl went missing around 10 p.m. Sunday, and an Amber Alert was issued several hours later Monday morning.

Authorities say she was found about half a mile away sleeping under an air conditioning unit, which gave off heat to keep her warm through the night.

"Thank you ALL for your help!!" the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page after she was found.

Officials used scent dogs and a helicopter to search in the area of Betka and Cochran.

Views from Air 11 showed the girl being rushed to an ambulance at the park so she could get checked out.

