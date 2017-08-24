Scheduling Changes at SETX schools prompted by Hurricane Harvey

Here is a list of schedule changes 12News currently has for Southeast Texas schools. We will post any additional information as it becomes available.

Port Arthur ISD will run buses one hour late Monday due to weather concerns.

Bob Hope School in Port Arthur has released a schedule for classes Friday and Monday.

Friday, the middle and high school will start class at 8:15 AM and dismiss at 1:20 PM.

The elementary school will start at 8 AM and dismiss at 1 PM.

Monday, the middle and high school will start at 9:15 AM and dismiss at 4:30 PM.

The elementary will start at 9 AM and dismiss at 4 PM.

Other school districts are monitoring the weather over the weekend and will send out alerts as soon as decisions are made.

© 2017 KBMT-TV