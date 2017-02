SCHEDULE | 2017 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

PORT ARTHUR - Mardi Gras Southeast Texas has arrived with lots of opportunities for fun in downtown Port Arthur.

FRIDAY FEB 24th

$15 Admission

6 p.m. -- Gates open

1 a.m. -- Gates close

7 p.m. -- Golf Cart & ATV Parade

7 p.m. -- Valero Krewe of Krewes Parade

SATURDAY FEB 25th

$15 Admission

12 p.m. -- Gates open

1 a.m. -- Gates close

2 p.m. -- Krewes Royalty March

5:30 p.m. -- Motorcycle Showcase Parade

6 p.m. -- Total Krewe of Aurora Parade

SUNDAY FEB 26th

$10 Admission

12 p.m. -- Gates open

8 p.m. -- Gates close

2 p.m. -- Umbrella Brigade Parade

3 p.m. -- Munchkin Parade

4 p.m. -- Motor Parade

