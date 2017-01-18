SAPD: Teen bought for $4K to be 'sex slave,' one arrested

SAN ANTONIO -- A teenage girl was sold into slavery for $4,000.

Police said she was drugged, beaten, sexually assaulted and prostituted against her will.

The 17-year-old contacted her sister and escaped from a home with just her undergarments and jacket on.

Police said the two were followed, by people who bought her, to a pawn shop on the east side.

It's there SAPD was called.

An arrest warrant said Rebecca Nicole Alvarez is one of four suspects in this case. Police said she and a man bought the teen victim from a man and his girlfriend.

The girl was sold after she wouldn't comply with that couple's desire to pimp her. Police said the couple also sexually assaulted the teen before selling her.

Once sold, the victim describes being forced to stay in a motel on Roosevelt Avenue with no clothing. The girl said she was also forced to smoke drugs from a pipe and pleasure men all night long.

The victim was taken to a house in the 1700 block of Dawson Street. She managed to get a cell phone and contact her sister.

The two were able to dodge Alvarez and another suspect inside the pawn shop.

The escape happened on Dec. 15, but the crimes against the girl started in November.

Alvarez faces charges of sexual assault of a child, human trafficking charges as well as a drug charge.

No word on the three other suspects.

