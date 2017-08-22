Sandbags being placed at floodwall in Port Arthur ahead of Harvey

JEFFERSON COUNTY - With potential threat of heavy rain from Harvey, Jefferson County officials are working to make sure the floodwall on Highway 87 near Taylor Bayou is secured.

Approximately 12-hundred super sack sandbags will be placed at the floodwall on Tuesday.

“We are going to start running sandbags, super sack sandbags from this end back to the sheet pile in case a storm does come or storm surge.” Said Ronnie Hollier with Jefferson County Drainage District 7.

The sandbags will be carried by cranes to help stabilize the wall as well as sheet piles made of metal.

“We are going to secure the best we can. We will have some protection before a storm surge.” Said Hollier.

Meanwhile, county workers want the public to follow directions from elected officials if Southeast Texas gets hit by a tropical storm or hurricane.

Officials with DD7 say temporary repairs will cost about $10 million dollars.

