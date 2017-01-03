Salvation Army faces charity slump during Red Kettle Campaign

BEAUMONT - Bell ringers were seen everywhere during the holidays around Beaumont this past year. However, 2016 turned out to be a slow year for the Salvation Army's largest fundraising opportunity, the Red Kettle Campaign.

"Our goal this year was at least 150 to 160 thousand dollars. This year it was closer to 130 thousand dollars so we were about 20 thousand dollars short of our goal." said Sandra Borne.

The Area Director of the Salvation Army in Beaumont tells 12News the organization was short of bell ringers this holiday season.

In 2015, about 60 bell ringers hit the streets of Beaumont. In 2016, only half of them were able to raise money which is the lowest it has been within the last five years.

"Another reason is because more people are shopping online and when they are not going to the stores, that's going to impact our kettles." Borne said.

The Salvation Army uses the funds to provide shelter and food for the homeless. An average of 20 to 30 homeless people a day depend on the Salvation Army right here in Beaumont.

The organization also feeds those in need everyday.

"I think the great thing is to remind people that we will have opportunities throughout the year to make donations and to give back." said Borne.

