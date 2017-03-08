Ruckus breaks out following heated soccer match between Nederland, Vidor High Schools

VIDOR - A Nederland High School soccer player and several members of the Vidor team got into an altercation following a game Tuesday night at Vidor High School.

The principals of both schools are working together and will handle the situtaion at each of their campuses according to a statement from Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Community Relations Sally Andrews.

No charges are being filed she told 12News.

The game, which was a critical game for both teams, was very physical and following the game one of the Nederland players was shoving Vidor players as the two teams congratulated each other in what is normally a display of good sportsmanship following Vidor's win according to a witness.

As the Nederland headed to their bus and the Vidor team headed to the locker room the Nederland player ran across the field and under the home bleachers where the Vidor team was headed to the locker and started an altercation that was caught on video according to the witness.

Several coaches and administrators pulled the players apart amidst lots of yelling and shoving.

It is unclear in the video if any punches were thrown.

From the Vidor ISD...

Last night an altercation occurred following a soccer game between Vidor and Nederland.

The incident was quickly addressed by the administrators, officer and coaches at the game before anyone was harmed.

The principals from both Vidor HS and Nederland HS are in communication and have agreed that this situation needs to be handled on their respective campuses.

