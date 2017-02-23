Rose City rescinds offer to former Port Arthur Police officer

ROSE CITY - Former Port Arthur Police Officer, Scott Gaspard will not work in the Rose City Marshal's Office according to the Mayor. Rose City's Mayor Bonnie Stephenson tells 12News that former Sergeant Scott Gaspard will be rescinded until an investigation is complete.

Gaspard left PAPD shortly before four officers were suspended on suspicions that were not detailed.

Stephenson says that Gaspard was going to serve as a reserve deputy for only 8 hours a month. This would keep his license current.

However, Stephenson confirms that he will not be employed until cleared in the investigation.

The City of Port Arthur public information officer last week confirmed to 12News that Gaspard resigned his position, but would not confirm if his resignation is related to an investigation that was announced earlier this week.

Several officers had been placed on administrative leave pending that internal investigation, but authorities with the city declined to answer questions about the nature of the investigation. Deputy Chief John Owens; Deputy Chief Raymond Clark; Detective Micky Sterling and Sgt. Kris Boneau were later identified as those placed on administrative leave. Clark confirmed to 12News later that he resigned his position with the department the same day the disciplinary measures were announced.

Another former Port Arthur officer, Douglas Klinkhammer, also works in Rose City. Klinkhammer was hired at Rose City in 2014 as a deputy marshal.

