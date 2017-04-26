Rollover wreck at Southpark intersection sends adult, five children to hospital

BEAUMONT - Several children were transported to a Beaumont hospital Wednesday afternoon after two car wreck in the south side of Beaumont.

One adult and five children, ranging in age from six months to nine years-old , were sent to the hospital after one car flipped at Kenneth Avenue and Elgie Street.

Witness told 12News that a car ran a stop sign and hit another car causing it to flip.

Beaumont Police officers on the scene cited one driver for running a stop sign.

