KBMT
Close

Rollover wreck at Southpark intersection sends adult, five children to hospital

KBMT 4:59 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

BEAUMONT - Several children were transported to a Beaumont hospital Wednesday afternoon after two car wreck in the south side of Beaumont.

One adult and five children, ranging in age from six months to nine years-old , were sent to the hospital after one car flipped at Kenneth Avenue and Elgie Street.

Witness told 12News that a car ran a stop sign and hit another car causing it to flip.

Beaumont Police officers on the scene cited one driver for running a stop sign.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories