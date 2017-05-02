Rodney Cavness named lone finalist for Texas City ISD's superintendent

Rodney Cavness (Photo: KBMT)

TEXAS CITY - Texas City ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Cavness the lone finalist for superintendent, according to The Beaumont Enterprise.

Port Neches-Groves superintendent Rodney Cavness applied and interviewed for the superintendent positon in Texas City ISD.

The Beaumont Enterprise states that Superintendent Cynthia Lusignolo will be retire on June 30th, with the new superintendent to start in July.

The district required to wait 21 days after naming the lone finalist before voting on hiring.

Cavness has led PN-G since 2010, and served as superintendent of Evadale ISD for three years.

The district in Galveston County has 14 schools, and 9,000 students, according to the TCISD website.

