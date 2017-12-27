Robber tries to steal cash, gets napkin instead

System.Object

NEDERLAND - A man was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred in Nederland, Tuesday.

The suspect attempted to rob a man at gunpoint after following him home from an ATM, but instead pulled a napkin from the man's pocket and fled.

A neighbor was able to take photos of the suspect and his vehicle, which aided police in identifying and arresting Jamal McIntyre, 19, of Port Arthur.

FROM THE NEDERLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT |

On December 26, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m., Nederland Police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 800 block of S 13th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 85 year old male victim who stated he had returned home from withdrawing money from the ATM at a local bank. He stated that he had pulled into his driveway and was about to exit his vehicle when he was approached by a black male brandishing a chrome automatic pistol. He stated the suspect stuck the gun in his face and demanded money. The victim stated he did not have any money, then the suspect reached into the victim’s shirt pocket and removed a paper napkin and fled.

An observant neighbor stated he saw a maroon vehicle stop in front of the victim’s residence. Then a black male exited the vehicle carrying a pistol and then ran to the victim’s vehicle. The witness said that shortly afterward he saw the suspect leaving the scene in a maroon older model Buick Century. The neighbor was able to take photographs of the suspect and the vehicle. Officers were able to obtain copies of the photos of the suspect and the vehicle. Officers were also able to obtain video of both the victim at the ATM as well as video of the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the bank, and it was theorized the suspect followed the victim to his home after witnessing him making the ATM withdrawal.

At approximately 9:42 a.m. today Sgt. Kevin Jones of the Nederland Police Department observed a vehicle and suspect matching the description of the suspect vehicle sitting in a bank parking lot.

Sgt. Jones detained the suspect and requested consent to search the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect refused consent. Nederland Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle signed by Judge Raquel West. While conducting the search officers located a chrome automatic pistol matching the description of the weapon used in the aggravated robbery.

The suspect identified as Jamal McIntyre, 19, of Port Arthur is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on Accusation of Tampering with Evidence. Aggravated Robbery Charges are expected to be filed in the near future.

