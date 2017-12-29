Robber steals donation jar, shoots at civilians

PORT ARTHUR - There was a robbery at La Viva Grocery and Meat Market located at 1043 Stadium Drive in Port Arthur around 1 p.m.

The robber, a male who appeared to be 15 or 16 years old, grabbed a donation jar and ran.

The jar was a fundraiser to raise money for a diabetic child in Mexico who needs insulin to live.

Witnesses and police say the robber fired shots at two citizens as they chased after him but no one was hit.



The witness who chased the man also said he heard the suspect fire more shots after he was out of the sight.



This is a developing story and 12News will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

