Road Rage, a gun, and weed wrapped as a Christmas gift land Houston man behind bars

A Houston man is facing multiple charges in Louisiana after a road rage incident lead to the discovery of 12.8 ounces (358 grams) of a green leafy substance suspected of being marijuana.

The drugs were found in the back seat of the vehicle, wrapped as a Christmas gift.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's deputies made the discovery, Monday, after responding to a call about a motorist on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 54 pointing a handgun at another driver.

Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and ordered the driver 29-year-old Michael Banks and a passenger to exit the vehicle.

A silver Beretta 9mm pistol was located in the glovebox and deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside.

When Banks refused a consent to search the vehicle, K-9 Deputy Tyler Schexnayder was dispatched to the scene and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. That's when deputies discovered the gift wrapped package on the back seat.

Further search of the vehicle revealed a blue and pink backpack on the floorboard containing a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and a large glass container with marijuana residue.

Banks was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with intent, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, and Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

He was transported to JDSO jail for booking.

