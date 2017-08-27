ROAD CLOSURES

CHAMBERS COUNTY–

· Water over the road at the intersection of I10 and SH146 (This is not the main lanes of I10)

· Water on two lanes of I10 westbound (Main lanes) at FM3180

· FM565 at I10 is CLOSED

· Water over the road on SH99 from I10 to approximately one mile south. The northbound lanes of this are CLOSED.

· The eastbound FRONTAGE road of I10 at SH99 is CLOSED

· SH146 southbound at Cherry Point Drive is CLOSED

JEFFERSON COUNTY–

BEAUMONT

· Water over the frontage roads of US69 north and southbound from Treadway to the northern US69/I10 interchange.

· SH105 at US69 has water over the road

· US69 frontage roads near Lamar University have water over the road

· MLK near US69 has water over the road

NEDERLAND

· Magnolia at Twin City Hwy CLOSED due to water over the road

PORT NECHES

· Sections of FM365 on either side of Magnolia Ave. are CLOSED due to water over the road.

LIBERTY COUNTY–

· SH321 CLOSED from US90 north for six miles due to water over the road

· Several areas of FM1008 have water over the road

· FM1409 south of CR470 has water over the road

· SH105 at SH321 water over the road

· The exit ramp to FM1010 from the SH105 Bypass is CLOSED

ORANGE COUNTY–

· SH73 at FM1442 water over the road

· SH87 near Walmart in Orange water over the road

· I10 frontage roads near SH62 water over the road

· FM105 at I10 water over the road

· SH12 at SH62 water over the road

FROM JEFFERSON COUNTY SO

Mid-County

Spurlock Rd @ US 69 and service road north bound

California @ Travis and Houston St

Oak West

West-County

Smith Rd @ Walden Rd

County Line Road

Blewett @ Labelle Rd

Blewett @ Bayou Din North-County

15000 block of Old Sour Lake Road between Aggie Rd and Westbury Rd Ave C @ Kotz in Nome These roads are NOT closed but passable those traveling in these areas are urge to use extreme caution. In the event roads are closed due to high water we will make notice through social media and local news. #TURNAROUNDDONTDROWN

© 2017 KBMT-TV