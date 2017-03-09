Rideshare service Lyft launches in Beaumont with special discount

BEAUMONT - Fastest growing rideshare company, Lyft, is launching in Beaumont to bring a safer and more reliable transportation service to locals and visitors, according to the official press release.

To celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere.

How Lyft Works:

Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there. Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point. Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.

There are more than 700,000 drivers who make their own flexible schedules and earn either a primary or supplemental income with Lyft. As the only rideshare platform to allow tips, Lyft drivers receive more than $150 million in tips.

Interested drivers can view the “Drive with Lyft” page to learn more about joining the Lyft community.

For a full list where Lyft is available, you can refer to the cities page here.

© 2017 KBMT-TV