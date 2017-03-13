Reverend James Fred Doggette dies at the age of 105

Levingston funeral home

GROVES - Reverend James Fred Doggette, of Groves died at 11:00 Friday evening at the Oak Grove Nursing Facility. He was 105-years-old and was born in 1911 in the Red Hill Community near Sandersville, Mississippi.

He met and married Katherine Todd in 1932 and became parents of 6 children.

He attended and graduated Sanderville High in 1931, and later attended Jones County Junior College.

The first Church Reverend Doggette pastored in Texas was the Orange field Assembly of God, and since then pastored many from Texas to Mississippi.

The obituary states that Reverend Doggette has left behind a multitude of friends and people that he has touched. He will be missed and his famous words “To God be the glory”.

The visitation was Monday, March 11th. The Funeral will be held Tuesday the 14th at 11:00 in the morning at the Levingston Funeral home in Groves.

