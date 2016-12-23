Rev Jesse Jackson to eulogize three time Grammy winner Joe Ligon in Beaumont

Joe Ligon Photo/Daniel Boczarski-Getty

BEAUMONT - Funeral services for three time Grammy award winning gospel artist Joe Ligon will be held in Beaumont next week.

Ligon, 80, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Mighty Clouds of Joy, died on Sunday December 11, from complications of diabetes according to his manager Pastor Isaac Lindsey.

Ligon will be eulogized by Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont on Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m. Lindsey said.

Ligon bought a home in Beaumont many years ago and is survived by his wife and twin daughters who live in Beaumont Lindsey said.

He started singing in 1955 and passed away in Los Angeles less than two weeks after his last performance on November 29 in L.A. Lindsey told 12News.

An 'All-Star Gospel Musical Celebration' will be held on Tuesday evening at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church featuring gospel artists from country according to Lindsey.

Ligon got his start singing with his friends in high school in L.A. in 1955 and by 1959 had released a single followed by an album in 1960 Lindsey told 12News.

Mighty Clouds of Joy Grammy Awards

Best Soul Gospel Performance: Traditional 1978 for "Live and Direct"

Best Soul Gospel Performance: Traditional 1979 for "Changing Times"

Best Soul Gospel Performance: Traditional 1991 for "Pray For Me"

Ligon performed for the Queen of England, four U.S. Presidents, toured with the Rolling Stones, played a month of shows at Madison Square Garden with Paul Simon, and played with artists such as Aretha Franklin, John P. Kee Lindsey said.

