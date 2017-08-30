Residents leave homes as flood waters rise in North Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Good Samaritans and first responders continued to help Beaumont residents in need living on the corner of North Major and Griffing Road.





Several homes in the neighborhood were surrounded by water with vehicles floating in the water. The intersection of Pindo Circle and North Major Drive in Beaumont was also flooding.

"People care, that’s what we do here every one cares for each other," said resident Angie Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux lives in the Griffin subdivision off Firethorn Drive she said she prepared for Harvey by putting sandbags in front of her door.

She said she is remaining optimistic that flood waters will not get into her home.





"We are not in that kind of shape here, hopefully I’m praying but I think we will be okay," said Thibodeaux.

Children played in flooded street waters while other residents loaded up boats with personal items to take away with them.





Thibodeaux said she has faith everything will be okay as long as she is with her family.

