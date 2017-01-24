Residents in Port Neches concerned following several car break-ins

PORT NECHES - Residents in Port Neches are now keeping a close watch after police say a string of car break-ins have hit the area.

Several cars were found ransacked on Tuesday morning outside homes on Meadowbrook, Eveningview, and Estes Street.

"My husband went to go to work and noticed his car door was open." said Kim Ross. Residents say at least four to eight cars were targeted but nothing was taken from inside.

The break-ins are unusual for people who live in the area. "Its a really good neighborhood and we just don't want stuff happening here." said Kara Ross.

Police believe the break-ins happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Within the last two weeks, there had been some thefts of utility trailers and an ATV but have been recovered according to Port Neches police.

Officers want to advise residents to remove valuables and lock their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

