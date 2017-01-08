Residents in Port Arthur dealing with water main leak

PORT ARTHUR - City of Port Arthur crews are currently working to fix a water main leak near the El Vista area. City staff reported the leak on Sunday.

About 250 homes have been affected some left without water. "We weren't informed of any leaks in the area. I just assumed it was due to the cold weather but we have had extremely low water pressure and having trouble flushing toilets." said Sherry Watts.

Watts lives nearby El Vista and told 12News she's been dealing with the inconvenience all weekend.

Port Arthur city spokesperson, Risa Carpenter said "dispatchers have attempted to call affected customers."

Staff say the water main will be difficult to repair because of its location.

The City of Port Arthur released this statement to 12News:

"Crews are actively working to fix the water main. We appreciate the patience of affected residents, and hope to have water back on as soon as possible."

