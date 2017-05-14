Rescuers find missing canoers on Village Creek

HARDIN COUNTY - Hardin County Sheriff's Department received a call about missing canoers located on Village Creek at approximately 9:16 Sunday evening.

There were a total of five rescue boats that were launched into Village Creek looking for the canoers according to Silsbee Fire Chief Robin Jones.

Emergency personnel on the rescue boats looked for the missing people for approximately two hours before the canoers were found upstream.

The canoers had floated up stream and were unable to get back to their launching point.

All three of the canoers are in good condition and did not suffer from any injuries.

