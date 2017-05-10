Rescue: Tree cutter stuck 70 feet off ground for over an hour, no injuries

VIDOR - Orange County Emergency Services District 1 responded to an emergent call at located at Tupelo street at approximately 5:00 Wednesday evening.

A tree cutter is stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The tree cutter was in the process of trimming a tree when the man's legs became too tired to climb back down.

ESD 1 called in assistance from the Beaumont Fire Department. Beaumont Fire Department sent a ladder truck to the scene.

The man was successfully removed from the tree. EMS checked the man on scene.

The man did not suffer from any injuries.

© 2017 KBMT-TV