Rescue: Tree cutter stuck 70 feet off ground for over an hour, no injuries

VIDOR - Orange County Emergency Services District 1 responded to an emergent call at located at Tupelo street at approximately 5:00 Wednesday evening.
A tree cutter is stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The tree cutter was in the process of trimming a tree when the man's legs became too tired to climb back down.
ESD 1 called in assistance from the Beaumont Fire Department. Beaumont Fire Department sent a ladder truck to the scene.
The man was successfully removed from the tree. EMS checked the man on scene.
The man did not suffer from any injuries.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs