Rescue: Tree cutter stuck 70 feet off ground for over an hour, no injuries

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 6:23 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

VIDOR - Orange County Emergency Services District 1 responded to an emergent call at located at Tupelo street at approximately 5:00 Wednesday evening. 

A tree cutter is stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground according to Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

The tree cutter was in the process of trimming a tree when the man's legs became too tired to climb back down. 

ESD 1 called in assistance from the Beaumont Fire Department. Beaumont Fire Department sent a ladder truck to the scene. 

The man was successfully removed from the tree. EMS checked the man on scene. 

The man did not suffer from any injuries. 

