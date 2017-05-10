Rescue: Tree cutter stuck 70 feet off ground for over an hour, no injuries

A tree cutter is stuck in a tree 70 feet off the ground according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carrol. The tree cutter was in the process of trimming a tree when the man's legs became too tired to climb back down.

KBMT 10:14 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

