Reports: John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter' actor, has died at 77

Distinguished British actor John Hurt, famous as the face of The Elephant Man and Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter movies, has died at 77, according to the BBC, The Guardian and other British newspapers.

The two-time Oscar nominee (for Midnight Express and The Elephant Man) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

More recently, he played the priest who counsels Natalie Portman's Jackie Kennedy after JFK's assassination in Jackie.

USA TODAY