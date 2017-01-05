Reported flu cases going down this flu season in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - For Michael Relford, it's all about being safe, not sorry, when it comes to his health. He prepared for this flu season and got the vaccine last month.

He says that's better than the other option: spending days on the mend when work needs to be done.

"Like I said I don't like to get sick too often. I'm doing my job and going to school so I'm just trying to prevent from getting sick so I can be out here during this flu season," Relford said.

Flu season can vary from year to year, but right now Beaumont Public Health says cases are going down.

Even so, doctors encourage you to take that simple but critical step in beating any bug this winter.

"Many people say I've never had one. That's probably a mistake, the flu shot does not cause flu. There may be some minor, minor post inoculation symptoms but it will not cause flu, so you should get a flu shot, there's no reason not to," Dr. Charles Foutz from the Beaumont Emergency Center said.

Relford offers up some reasons to take the shot.

"It's not hard, it doesn't cost much, and it's very simple as long as you're not scared of needles," Relford said.

For more information on the flu, you can go to the CDC website.

