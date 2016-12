Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016. (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

Less than a week before she passed away, actress Carrie Fisher was still tweeting. The prolific Twitter user had 1.8 million followers and had tweeted roughly 2,100 times since joining the site in September 2009. We've gathered some of her most memorable tweets below:

Youth&BeautyR/NOT ACCOMPLISHMENTS,theyre theTEMPORARY happy/BiProducts/of Time&/or DNA/Dont Hold yourBreath4either/ifUmust holdAir/takeGarys — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015

The fork surrounds you, binds you, & feeds you.... pic.twitter.com/aiUYTg0GjV — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) May 24, 2016

How freakishly beautiful is my 83 yr-old alleged mother? She must drink bats blood & smear bugs brains on her skin. pic.twitter.com/rLi7wIjTyb — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) May 2, 2015

Why should I go crazy when I can just as easily wait for it right here. Who wants gum? — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) January 25, 2015

The only exercise I get lately is running off at the mouth & jumping to conclusions..... — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) September 11, 2016

