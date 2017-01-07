Red Cross assisting five following Port Arthur apartment fire

PORT ARTHUR - Five people are being assisted by the Red Cross following an apartment fire in Port Arthur Friday night.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. at the Stonegate Manor apartments located at 4221 Turtle Creek Drive. A fire department spokesperson said the fire was confined to the attic space above one apartment. The spokesperson said two apartments sustained smoke and water damage and part of the roof was burned off. Eight apartment units were vacated because of the damage.

The Port Arthur Fire Department responded with three Engine companies, one ladder company, two chiefs' units, and a Deputy Fire Marshal. The Port Neches Fire Department assisted with a ladder company. The fire was completely extinguished at 10:56 p.m. according to a spokesperson.

An official said the origin of the fire appears to be a heating unit in the attic.

A news release issued by the Port Arthur Fire Department says, “Due to the cold weather, the Port Arthur Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be aware of winter time safety. Always keep combustibles, such as clothing and other items, at least 3 feet away from space heaters. Have a qualified technician perform an annual safety inspection on central air heating units to insure proper operation. Homes or apartments with a fuel burning heating unit, (such as natural gas), should have a carbon monoxide detector. “

No injuries were reported.

