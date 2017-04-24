Protesters voicing concerns over Rollover Pass hold community meeting

BOLIVAR PENINSULA - Rollover Pass had a big crowd on Monday. Fisherman gave up their fishing poles to hold up signs and voice their concerns over Galveston County’s vote to close Rollover Pass.

“The real goal is to try to get Galveston County to understand that this is a very toxic political issue and they are doing this for George Bush and the Texas GLO.” Said Ted Vega.

Vega is the President of Gilchrist Community Association. Vega held a meeting at the Fanta Sea BBQ & Grill and spoke to Bolivar Peninsula on upcoming solutions they can take to save the popular Rollover Pass.

Last week, Galveston County voted to use eminent domain to take the land surrounding the pass to fill it in and to help stop coastal beach erosion.

Some people called Rollover Pass a place more than just a fishing spot.

“It’s about the people that come here. The fishing, but it’s the people that fish here, they come year after year from all over the United States people from all over the world come out here.” Said Henry Fontenot.

Fontenot was nicknamed the “godfather of Rollover Pass” because he’s been fishing there for decades.

Protesters also collected about 200 signatures on Monday from drivers and visitors.

“The best solution is to hold off on action and to have further study and they should consider other remedies to the problem and they should consider the alternative to even installing a gate that can be open and closed to deal with various problems.” Said attorney, Winston Cocharan.

Cocharan answered questions from residents during the community meeting on Monday and explained several solutions that may save Rollover Pass.

Protesters are expected outside Rollover Pass on Tuesday and Wednesday.

