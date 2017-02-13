Prostitution bust at Donah's Massage Therapy in Winnie

Chambers County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KBMT)

WINNIE - Three women were arrested for prostitution at Donah's Massage Therapy at 46328 I10 East in Winnie on Thursday. The owner of the massage parlor, Jim Retligge Cotton was arrested at his home on Saturday.

Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office, the criminal Investigations division, and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the investigation.

The three women were placed in the Chambers County Jail.

59-year-old Song Ja Hyun, of Flushing NY was charged with prostitution, a Misdemeanor B with a $5000 bond. 53-year-old Shunyu Quan of Flushing NY, was charged with prostitution, a Misdemeanor B with a $5000 bond. 53-year-old Ying Yu Jin, of Anahuac, was charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor B with a $5000 bond and Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, Felony 3 with a $25000 bond.

Hyun and Jin are still in the Chambers County Jail on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Detectives arrested 56-year-old Jim Retligge Cotton, of Anahuac on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony 3 with a $25000 bond and Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, Felony 3 with a $25000 bond.

A search warrant was executed at Jim Cotton’s home on Saturday and over $41000 was seized along with computers and other business documents related to the massage parlors.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after a robbery in March of 2016 at Jinha’s Body Works Massage in Anahuac culminating in the closure of the business. An undercover investigation was launched in December of 2016 after Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified a similar business in Winnie, Donah’s Massage Therapy.

Detectives identified Cotton and Jin as the same massage parlor owner and operators of both businesses.

In January of 2017 Sheriff Hawthorne requested help from Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset to provide undercover investigators.

On multiple occasions undercover investigators posed as customers to document the illegal activity suspected by Sheriff Hawthorne.

“I greatly appreciate the working relationship and resources the Galveston County Sheriff and Homeland Security Investigations have provided throughout this undercover investigation”, said Sheriff Hawthorne.

