President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kellyanne Conway to serve as his Counselor to the President.

Conway is currently serving as a senior member of Mr. Trump's transition team, but is recently known for serving as the campaign manager of Trump's successful presidential run.

According to the announcement, "In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions."

Trump also adds, "Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing."

You can view the official announcement here.

