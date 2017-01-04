Pregnant Beaumont mother loses baby after robbery at gunpoint

BEAUMONT - A story you'll only see on 12 news, a tragic development for the pregnant, Beaumont woman who was robbed at gunpoint over the holidays at "La Salsita’s" on Washington Boulevard.

It happened December 15th, and a little over a week later the victim, just 6 weeks pregnant, suffered a miscarriage.

“They destroyed a future, and as a mother, that's something I don't wish to anybody,” says the robbery victim Patricia Ponce.

The Beaumont mother lost her baby just days before New Year’s, a group of robbers walked into "La Salsita's" in Beaumont and robbed her at gunpoint.

“They [the robbers] are young, they have a future to be out robbing hurting other people,” she says.

And the pain of losing a baby goes beyond Patricia, the incident has affected her children as well, something her 13-year-old son Luis Uresti says has been a major burden to their family.

“It makes me feel sad, sometimes I go to my room, sleep, or even cry,” Luis explains.

While the robbery may have been a contributing factor, Doctor Rick Evans with the Woman's Center of Beaumont says that personal health problems could have played a role in the miscarriage.

“If you have someone who has a medical condition, like really bad blood pressure, diabetes, stress, it certainly makes those worse conditions worse,” says Dr. Evans.

“The worse they are, those folks have a higher risk of a poor outcome,” he explains.

Now Patricia is terrified to think this will happen again.

The Beaumont Police Department is urging for anyone that knows who is responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

