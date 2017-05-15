Precinct 8 chief deputy constable on leave pending investigation in Port Arthur tasing incident

PORT ARTHUR - A Jefferson County chief deputy constable is on administrative leave after a Port Arthur man alleged he was tased and left in a puddle of blood.

Precinct 8 Constable Chief Deputy Ken Yowman is currently on administrative leave while the allegations are investigated according to Jefferson County Precinct 3 Commissioner Michael Sinegal.

Deven Taylor, of Port Arthur, alleges that an officer tased him then left him alone, unconscious on the ground in a puddle of blood after Taylor fell and struck his head Sunday night, May 7, 2017.

Taylor, who wasn't arrested and is unsure why he was tased, told 12News that he woke up on the ground with the taser wires in his hand and walked home.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

