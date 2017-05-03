Power restored to city of Jasper following Entergy main transmission line failing

JASPER - The power has been restored to the city of Jasper following the main Entergy transmission line failing.

previous reporting:

2,000 meters served by the Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative are without power according to Joey Davis, with Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative.

The city stated that the main transmission line (Entergy transmission line) is out about 9 miles east of the city.

Crews from Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative were sent out to investigate the problem. Entergy crews have been sent out to fix the problem. The power will not be back on for at least a couple more hours according to the city.

Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative Joey Davis stated that the solution may take longer than expected due to the weather conditions and the location of the line.

