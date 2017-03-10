Pot left on stove causes apartment blaze in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT - An apartment in the west end of Beaumont was heavily damaged Friday morning by a fire started when a pot was left on a stove.

City of Beaumont firefighters responded to the call at about 5:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Phelan according to a release fro the Beaumont Fire Department.

Firefighters, who arrived to find a ground level apartment "fully involved" with fire, had to evacuate surrounding apartments due to heavy smoke as they fought the fire according to the release.

The residents of the burning apartment were not home but a resident above the fire was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation the release said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist several of the residents according to the release.

