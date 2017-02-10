PORT NECHES - A kind gesture is quickly spreading across Southeast Texas and the community of Port Neches is asking for your help in giving to those less fortunate.

“You often drive down the street and see people in the corners. It's a real easy thing to do to take a small bag and hand it out the window to someone,” says Mark Durham, Director at the Hebert Public Library.

What started off as a personal campaign at the public library in Port Neches, is quickly turning into a community-wide activity.

Toothpaste, mouthwash, bars of soap, and even a good old book, some of the many things being placed into these so-called "Blessing Bags."

“We'll put them in a bag and send them to the community care outreach. It's a good way to help the community and those that need a little assistance,” says Chelsea Moore, adult programs coordinator at Hebert's public library.

It's a small light shed to those less fortunate.

The blessing bag boxes have been placed all over Port Neches, where you’ll be able to drop off all of your donated goods.

“They go towards the people out in the community, the homeless, or those struggling, it's something you'll brighten up their day,” Durham says.

“A little bit is more than anything. A wash cloth or soap is something they'll really appreciate,” says Moore.

An act showing that we make a living in what we receive, but make a life in what we give.

If you're interested in dropping off any goods, the boxes are located at the Hebert Public Library, Port Neches Senior Center, or the Port Neches Market Basket.

12News will also be taking donations, so you can come to our studios behind gateway plaza off of Interstate 10.

The donations will be accepted through February 28th.

