Port Neches woman charged after synthetic drugs delivered to home via USPS mail

Lanay Holmes, of Port Neches Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - A Port Neches woman has been arrested and charged with drug possession after having drugs sent to her home via the U.S. mail.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 3-22-2017, the Jefferson County Narcotics Taskforce with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspector conducted a Controlled Delivery of Mail Order Drugs.

Investigators identified a package believed to have contained, synthetic drugs, to be delivered to a residence in Port Neches. Investigators tested the contents and they tested positive for the chemicals used in the synthetic drugs.

Jefferson County Narcotics Taskforce and the United States Postal Inspector conducted a controlled delivery to the residence.

The package was delivered to the named person on the package, Lanay Holmes.

Deputies and the Inspector then spoke to Lanay Holmes who gave the consent to search the residence and they found the package with the synthetic drugs that was delivered.

The synthetic drugs were ordered from China and have a street value of $35,000.

Lanay Holmes was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

