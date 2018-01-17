Port Neches residents upset over alleged mistreatment of dogs

PORT NECHES - Some Port Neches residents are outraged saying a neighbor is mistreating his dogs.

They claim he has left them outside in this week’s freezing temperatures with very little shelter.

Some dogs are chained outside as they see their counterparts taken inside at the home on Wagner Street in Port Neches.

Lindsay Gill, best friends with the neighbor says that the dogs are usually outside in what she calls inhumane conditions.

"He keeps them on chains, big chains, some have barrels that have water in them. There's really no protection from the elements with these dogs," Gill said.

Neighbors say this is an ongoing issue. 12 News tried speaking with the homeowner but he declined to comment.

Port Neches Police say that the conditions were examined by animal control workers and they do not break any state laws.

Gill is upset that nothing can be done.

"I don't care if it's a hunting dog or your family pet, I don't think any dog should be a yard ornament that doesn't have shelter," Gill said.

"Hopefully he'll get them on a better regime of nutrition so they can withstand these kinds of elements," Gill said.

Police say they will do their best to ensure the dogs get proper care.



