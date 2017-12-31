Port Neches home lost to flames

PORT NECHES - A Port Neches family's home on the 2600 block of Merriman was lost in flames, Sunday.

Port Neches Fire Chief Paul Nelson told 12News the possible cause was space heater in the garage. When the family smelled smoke inside their home they called the fire department.

The blaze quickly spread from the garage to the house.

The Fire Chief called it a total loss, though no one was injured.

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland Firefighters are on scene, along with Nederland and Port Neches police.

© 2018 KBMT-TV