Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack

PORT NECHES - A Port Neches High school student has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and attempting to recruit others to join in a Columbine style shooting at the school.

Triston Brantley Miller, 17, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Center according to a release from the Port Neches Police Department.

Port Neches Police were notified on Thursday, April 13, 2017, of possible threats being made at Port Neches-Groves High School the release said.

School officials told police that several students overheard Miller talking about the Columbine shooting and saying "how cool it would be" to shoot students and teachers on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting ion April 20 according to the release.

Miller was arrested at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the day before the alleged attack was to have taken place, by Port Neches officers according to the release.

Miller is also alleged to have talked about buying a gun and to have attempted to recruit two other students to help in the attack police said.

Detectives with the Port Neches Police Department interviewed several witnesses as well as the suspect and submitted a probable cause affidavit to the Jefferson County District Attorney's office for a third degree felony charge of terroristic threat the release said.

