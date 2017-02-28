KBMT
Port Arthur woman wanted for theft, hitting PA officer with car turns self in

KBMT 4:22 PM. CST February 28, 2017

BEAUMONT - A Port Arthur woman who was wanted for hitting a Port Arthur Police officer with her car has turned herself in.

Patrise Young, 37, turned herself in Sunday evening at the Jefferson County Jail where she is currently being held on bonds totaling $200,000 according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

She is charged with two counts of assault of a public servant with a motor vehicle.

Young was wanted for theft in Bridge City as well as striking Port Arthur Police Officer Ashton Moss with her car while fleeing police on February 12, 2017.

Bridge City Police had requested assistance from Port Arthur Police in locating a car involved in a theft.

Port Arthur officers had located the car and Young at the Cedar Ridge Apartments in Port Arthur when she struck Moss and fled.

 

