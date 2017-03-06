Port Arthur woman killed in West Port Arthur Road wreck

PORT ACRES - A 49 year-old Port Arthur woman is dead following a wreck Monday in South Jefferson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was initially notified of a head on wreck on West Port Arthur Road near South Garden Road at about 1 p.m. according to a release from the DPS.

The wreck closed the road in both directions for several hours according to the release.

A 2015 Ford F250 pickup driven by Riley Ladd, 41, of Louisiana, was headed north on West Port Arthur Road when a 2001 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by the Port Arthur woman pulled out from the stop sign on South Garden Road into the path of Ladd's truck in an attempt to make a left turn onto West Port Arthur Road according to the release.

The Toyota was struck by the truck on the passenger door the release said.

The woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene according to the release.

Ladd was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas with minor injuries.





