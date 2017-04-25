Port Arthur woman dies in two-vehicle Baytown crash

BAYTOWN - Baytown Police respond to two- vehicle rollover accident at the 6000 block of I10 early Saturday morning.

Officers had received the call at approximately 3:47a.m.

When Officers arrive on scene, they found a Nissan Pathfinder that had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of I10.Three of the five occupants had been ejected from the vehicle. Officers also found a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that had come to rest in the field adjacent to the eastbound feeder road.

Baytown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Officers were called to the scene to investigate the accident. During the course of the investigation, Officers learned that the Chevrolet Trailblazer had rear ended the Nissan Pathfinder, causing the driver of the Pathfinder to lose control. This caused the Pathfinder to roll over several times, ejecting three of the passengers.

The Trailblazer, after striking the Pathfinder, crossed over the grassy median and crossed the eastbound feeder road before coming to rest in a field adjacent to I10.

A 20-year-old female, a 19-year-old female, and a 19-year-old male were ejected from the Pathfinder and flown to a Houston area hospital.

19-year-old Daisy Arreguin from Port Arthur died Monday night from injuries.

The driver of the Pathfinder, a 44-year-old female, and another passenger, a 47-year-old female were transported to Houston San Jacinto Methodist Hospital by EMS. All occupants of the pathfinder are from Port Arthur.

The driver and sole occupant of the Trailblazer, a 19-year-old female from Baytown suffered minor injuries and was transported to San Jacinto Methodist Hospital.

Police are still investigating to determine if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

© 2017 KBMT-TV